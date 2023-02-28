CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Borough is planning to cut power to hundreds of residents for several hours to replace equipment.

Mayor Mason Strouse announced the planned outage by Penelec will occur on Wednesday, March 1 and last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 568 customers in Clearfield will be affected along the following streets and roads:

South 4th Street

South 5th Street

South 6th Street

South 8th Street

Route 153

Park Avenue

Park Avenue Extention

Glen Richey Highway

Ogden Avenue

Krebs Highway

Arnold Avenue

Strouse said the outage is needed to replace equipment for enhanced circuit reliability. If there is an unforeseen emergency or inclement weather, the planned outage will be rescheduled for the same timeframe on Tuesday, March 7.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Seniors who are impacted and need a place to go can visit the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Senior Center at 103 North Front Street or the Dimeling Senior Residence. Seniors who need a meal can call the agency at (814) 765-2696 to have a meal delivered to the center.

Others who are impacted can visit the Trinity United Methodist Church.