PENNSLYVANIA (WTAJ) — With winter conditions continuing to affect the Central Pennsylvania area into the evening hours, some power outages have been reported by FirstEnergy.

As Tuesday’s winter storm continues to bring snow and rain, high winds are also a factor. For the latest on the weather, click the link below.

Bedford County currently has the most power outages in our region with approximately 1,455 customers affected as of 6:45 p.m., according to FirstEnergy. This is approximately8.7% of FirstEnergy customers in the county. Power is expected to be restored between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Jefferson County saw an uptick in power outages but have dropped down to under 500, according to FirstEnergy. As of 6:30 p.m., 444 customers are without power, which makes up approximately 2.68% of its customers in the county. Restoration time is not currently available due to weather conditions.

