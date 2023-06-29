HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A prayer vigil for Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant James Wagner is being held Friday night in Huntingdon County.

Wagner was critically injured in the line of duty during a shooting earlier in June in Juniata County and remains at Penn State Health Milton Hershey Medical Center. The prayer vigil will be held at the Alabaster House Church at 12045 Technology Drive in Mill Creek.

It begins at 7 p.m. and there will be a book for guests to sign for Wagner, his wife and their three sons.

All community members are welcome to pray for Wagner’s return home.