HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County Firefighters joined community members Saturday to honor Kurt Keilhofer, a firefighter who died in the line of duty on Tuesday.

A precession made its way through Mapleton following the funeral service for Keilhofer, who died after being struck by a vehicle on Dec. 6. Keilhofer was a member of the Mapleton Fire Department.

Trucks from fire departments throughout the area joined in the precession, driving slowly through town as the fire whistle blew to honor Keilhofer.

