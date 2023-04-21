(WTAJ) — Earth Day happens on Saturday, April 22, but so does National Prescription Drug Take Back Day where you can safely dispose of expired and unused prescription drugs for free.

On the last Saturday of April and October from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sponsors this nationwide initiative. Local law enforcement and business team up with DEA-sponsored drop-off sites to give citizens a way to safely get rid of those drugs.

Prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. These drugs flushed down toilets can also contaminate the water supply.

Not sure where there’s a site near you? Here’s a handful from across our WTAJ viewing area (in no order). To find more, possibly closer sites, you can search by your zip code by clicking here.

Take Back Site Address Dept. of Veterans Affairs 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona Blair County Sheriff’s Office 423 Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg Cresson Borough Police 631 2nd Street, Cresson Northern Cambria Borough Police 1202 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria Richland Township Police 322 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy 901 Graham Ave., Windber Mainline Pharmacy 1049 Shoemaker St., Nanty Glo PSU Altoona Poplar Building 236 E. Whopsononock Ave., Altoona Patton Fire Department 410 Magee Ave., Patton Greenfield Township Police 477 Sky Gap Road, Claysburg Adams Township Municipal Building 125 Mary Dr., Sidman Adams Township Fire 849 Locust St., Saint Michael University of Pitt Police Physical Plant Bldg. 300 Highfield Drive, Johnstown Boswell Prescription Center 210 Ohio St., Boswell Diamond Drug Pharmacy 670 Philadelphia St., Indiana St. Marys Police Department 319 Erie Ave., Saint Marys CVS 1630 S. Atherton St., State College

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

You can also check with your local law enforcement to see if they are participating and where you can find a site. Many local police stations can set up a time for you to take your prescriptions in.