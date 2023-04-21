(WTAJ) — Earth Day happens on Saturday, April 22, but so does National Prescription Drug Take Back Day where you can safely dispose of expired and unused prescription drugs for free.

On the last Saturday of April and October from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sponsors this nationwide initiative. Local law enforcement and business team up with DEA-sponsored drop-off sites to give citizens a way to safely get rid of those drugs.

Prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. These drugs flushed down toilets can also contaminate the water supply.

Not sure where there’s a site near you? Here’s a handful from across our WTAJ viewing area (in no order). To find more, possibly closer sites, you can search by your zip code by clicking here.

Take Back SiteAddress
Dept. of Veterans Affairs2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona
Blair County Sheriff’s Office423 Allegheny Street, Hollidaysburg
Cresson Borough Police631 2nd Street, Cresson
Northern Cambria Borough Police1202 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria
Richland Township Police322 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown
Martella’s Pharmacy901 Graham Ave., Windber
Mainline Pharmacy1049 Shoemaker St., Nanty Glo
PSU Altoona Poplar Building236 E. Whopsononock Ave., Altoona
Patton Fire Department410 Magee Ave., Patton
Greenfield Township Police477 Sky Gap Road, Claysburg
Adams Township Municipal Building125 Mary Dr., Sidman
Adams Township Fire 849 Locust St., Saint Michael
University of Pitt Police Physical Plant Bldg.300 Highfield Drive, Johnstown
Boswell Prescription Center210 Ohio St., Boswell
Diamond Drug Pharmacy670 Philadelphia St., Indiana
St. Marys Police Department319 Erie Ave., Saint Marys
CVS1630 S. Atherton St., State College

You can also check with your local law enforcement to see if they are participating and where you can find a site. Many local police stations can set up a time for you to take your prescriptions in.