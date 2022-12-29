PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Debates about the Presqueisle Street Bridge were the topic of discussion during a recent board meeting in Phillipsburg.

The bridge has been closed for the past three years because it was causing safety concerns. Earlier this year PennDOT said that it could take anywhere from six to eight years for the bridge to be replaced.

Now newly elected State Representative Dallas Kephart is going to try and speed up the process in Harrisburg.

“This is a small area where something needs to be done like I said just something like the bridge needs to come out or it needs to be replaced one or the other,” Kephart said “But it can’t stay this way and pretty much I’m just trying to advocate that to leaders in Harrisburg so that they know what’s going on in this community that needs fixed and addressed.”

Kephart says some positives of the bridge coming in will allow people to go back and forth between Centre and Clearfield County. The negatives are that there is going to be a decent cost value to get it replaced because of all the regulations and raising it for the flood plane.