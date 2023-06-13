CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Food, entertainment, dancing and more are all part of this weekend’s event in Johnstown.

Ready… Set… Pride! is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at the Johnstown Central Park from 5 – 9 p.m. The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. There will be free food, entertainment, dancing, prizes, special guest speakers, presentations and more.

After the festivities at the park, you can head over to Lucy’s Place (520 Washington Street) for the Ready… Set… Pride! Show. The show starts at 10 p.m. This show is for those 21+ and it costs $5.

The events are sponsored by the Keystone Alliance and the Gaylife Newsletter.