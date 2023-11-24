PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — After dealing with traffic and fighting long lines for those Black Friday deals, Primanti Bros. wants to hook you up with a free beer.

Primanti Bros. restaurants throughout Pennsylvania (sorry, West Virginia) will be giving away a free 12-ounce domestic bottle of beer per customer on Nov. 24, only, starting at 10 a.m.

“We’ve all seen the sign that says, “Free Beer Tomorrow. “Well, tomorrow is here. Or it will be – this Friday, November 24. We look forward to kicking off the holiday season with our loyal fans,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros told Yahoo! news.

The offer is only valid Black Friday and only at Pennsylvania locations except at Kennywood, airports, or stadiums. You must be 21 or older and have a valid I.D. The company said other restrictions may apply and it is only while supplies last.

Earlier this year, Primanti Bros. was named “Coolest thing made in Pennsylvania” after a three-week bracket-style contest where voters weighed in through the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce Twitter page.