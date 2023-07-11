The Music at Muskrat concert and decorated boat float will take place on July 29 at Prince Gallitzin State Park.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free concert and decorated boat float will take place on Muskrat Beach 2 at Prince Gallitzin State Park on Saturday, July 29.

Altoona classic rock band Bone Jacked is scheduled to perform at the Music at Muskrat concert from 6-9 p.m., according to the state park. Food and beverage trucks will also be available for concession sales, and the event is described as family and pet-friendly.

Prior to the concert, the evening will begin with a decorated boat float at 5 p.m. in front of the Prince Gallitzin Marina, according to the state park.

Large boats will cruise around the lake, and small boats will paddle or sail directly to Muskrat Beach for the start of the concert.

Trophies will be awarded for the best-decorated boats, with one category for large boats (such as pontoons, motorboats and large sailboats) and another category for smaller boats (like kayaks, canoes and sunfish sailboats).

Winners will be announced at the start of the concert around 6 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the boat float should email contactjlavelua@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000, extension 103. There is no fee to participate, according to the state park.

For more information about the event, you can contact the park office by calling 814-674-1000 or by emailing princegallitzinsp@pa.gov.

Those needing accommodations due to disabilities are advised to contact the park with at least three days’ notice to coordinate accommodations, the state park said.

More information about events happening at the state park can be found on its website.