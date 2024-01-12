ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A private Christian school in the Altoona area is making the move to a new building to expand.

Great Commission Schools have been on a search for a new building even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, in May 2023, they found the perfect vacant place. The school will be moving to the former iQor building in Wehnwood.

According to the Superintendent of the school, this new building will provide a safer location and allow for more growth and opportunities for the students.

According to a Facebook post, the demolition is near completion and the next steps will be structural analysis and design adjustments.

They are hopeful to have it finished by the start of the 2025 school year. The school is currently located at on 6th Avenue.