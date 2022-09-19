DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Mayday held co-hosted a pro-choice rally in DuBois Sunday as Mike Molesvhich stopped by.

The event took place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the DuBois Public Library. Speeches were given by advocates and officials before the group march.

Molesevich, who’s a candidate for Pennsylvania’s 15th district in the U.S. House of Representatives spoke along with multiple other speakers to talk about reproductive rights and keeping them protected in the Commonwealth.

Pro-choice rally takes place in DuBois

Pro-choice rally takes place in DuBois

Pro-choice rally takes place in DuBois

Pro-choice rally takes place in DuBois

“These women, and future women can have the choices that they need with their families and their doctors and not let big government come in and make their decisions for them,” Molesevich said.

Molesevich said to the crowd that the reason why he chose to run for Congress was due to no one in the 15th district was going to challenge Glenn Thompson, and he just couldn’t continue to sit by.

Teacher at Ridgway Area School district Erica Vogt, who is also running for the 75th District seat in the PA House of Representatives, joined Molesevich in the protest. The pair were holding signs that said, “your voice for your choice” and “religion has no place in our laws.”

During the invite, those in attendance brought books to kick off their book drive for Banned Book Week. Each year, Mayday celebrates Banned Book Week to raise awareness of the threat of censorship in schools and libraries across the United States.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

About 50 people showed up to the rally and members of the community also would drive by honking horns and cheering in support. Before the protest ended, the group went to Logan’s Quick Lunch and gathered for a group photo that was taken in front of the business.