BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Santa is partnering up with Professionals Auto Body and local police again this Christmas to help struggling families in the community.

Professionals Auto Body will be working with Altoona and Logan Township Police Departments to help families who may be struggling during the holidays by accepting toy donations to gift to children.

In addition to accepting toy donations, Professionals Auto Body is also looking to raise monetary donations towards new clothing, school items, toys and other essential items for families in need.

“Due to financial hardships, family emergencies, inflation, and other unforeseen factors, families are struggling more than ever,” Ron Perretta, Professionals Auto Body’s owner, said. “The outpouring of support and donations we’ve received is truly amazing. It’s all about helping families in our community and giving children a great Christmas. It also gives families a chance to get back on track, financially, for the following year.”

Professionals Auto Body, Santa, and local law enforcement offices will deliver the gifts for those families in need closer to Christmas.

If you are interested in donating or learning about this program, contact Jamie at 814-696-8466 or stop by Professionals Auto Body Duncansville location. Donations for new toys for children ages 1-10, both boys and girls, will be accepted at the Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville.

Additionally, you can also drop off new toys at KarPro Tire and Auto Center, Altoona Police Department, Blair County Sheriff’s office, and other locations which can be found on their website.

Monetary donations will be accepted online through GoFundMe. All donations will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 16.