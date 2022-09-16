BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville will be holding a car cruise-in Friday evening filled with classics, show cars and more.

The Blair Antique Auto Club will be hosting the car show that is scheduled to being at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring their cars, trucks, motorcycles or any other motorized vehicles.

The show will have food and coffee available from The Rotating Chef and Greenbean Coffee House. Professionals Auto Body will also give away free t-shirts to the first 50 people who enter their ride into the show.

A Kids For Christmas fundraiser will be giving away prizes to help raise money for the program.

Parking will be available to those looking at cars or getting food and drinks. More information on the show can be found on the Professionals Auto Body Facebook page.