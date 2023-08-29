CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many farms go back generations within one family, but for some, there could come a time to pass the land on. A program could be coming to Centre County shortly that would help with this transition.

“We’ve largely had a reactive role in supporting our land owners who notify us they’re planning to transition their preserved farms to new owners,” Diane Griffith, planner and Ag Preservation Coordinator in Centre County said.

American Farmland Trust‘s Land Transfer Navigator Program aims to help farmers who are transitioning their land to new owners.

“It would provide us with training and how to provide direct, technical assistance and coaching to our transitioning farmers and the buyers of their farms,” Griffith added.

At the Aug. 29 Centre County Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the application for $100,000 in grant funding to establish a county program.

“If selected for the grant, we could expand our capacity and become proactive in offering resources to our transitioning landowners,” Griffith said.

A recent USDA Farm Service Agency study noted nearly 34% of producers are over the age of 65, which will likely result in nearly 370 million acres of farmland being transferred to new owners in the near future.

“When we were visiting with people at the Grange Fair, a couple people brought up that transfer process from one owner to a new owner of a preserved farm,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “Just because somebody had had a preserved farm for 20 or 30 years or 40 years doesn’t mean the new owner knows anything about the program.”

If selected, the county would receive $25,000 annually over the next four years.