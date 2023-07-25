CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An open-air performing arts space is coming to Bellefonte and organizers are still in the process of collecting funds for the project.

At their July 25 meeting, the Centre County Commissioners heard an update from organizers of The Stage at Talleyrand. The space, set to be located at Talleyrand Park, is part of an ongoing project looking to transform the Waterfront section of downtown Bellefonte.

Co-chair Rick Jacobs said the project has been in the works for three years and is being implemented to expand the existing gazebo.

“The gazebo is a beautiful part of the park, we believe that too, and it will still be used for certain events but it’s too small,” Jacobs said.

At the meeting, Jacobs shared that the biggest concern potential visitors have is parking.

“If we have bigger concerts, we’re hoping by the time that happens in 2025 and the stage is built and operational, we’ll have more parking alternatives,” Jacobs said. “We’re working on that. I know there’s a plan to put in a hotel and parking lot on the green space in front of the Gamble Mill. That would solve many problems.”

The project has already received funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development grant program and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

“We are also thinking about creating an ecosystem for visitation so it’s not necessarily just, does this put heads in beds in a hotel room like next week,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said. “It’s what kind of ecosystem we’re creating.”

The $2,400,000 estimate won’t just be an investment in the performance space, but an investment throughout downtown Bellefonte.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Eventually we’d like to have the Bellefonte Historic Railroad operating out of the train station,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “It would be so amazing to have people taking the train over to the brewery and the cidery.”