(WTAJ)–The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraged and hopeful through a new treatment to help reduce cognitive function decline.

This treatment presented by Eisai and Biogen, called lecanemab, confirmed that it could change the disease outcomes for people in the earliest stages of the disease. This treatment would be the second one in twenty years that could be FDA-approved.

“It is the most positive and encouraging results we’ve seen when it comes to reducing that cognitive decline in individuals,” Vice President of Program and Service at Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA Sara Murphy said.

The treatment is not a cure or a reversal for the disease, nor is it for people long into the disease. Murphy said this is in a class of an anti-Amyloid drug, meaning it removes the amyloid protein from the brain.

The study results found a 27 percent reduction in cognitive decline from those participating. The Association said that is a promising result for families and individuals.

“What this does is that it slows down that cognitive and functional decline for those in the earliest stages,” Murphy said. “What that means for family members and loved ones is that they have more time.”

When an individual gets more time, that means more time to recognize their families and live independently. There’s no exact definition of how much time it could be since every person is different.

“We look at more time as really a measurable benefit, and it means something different for everybody,” Murphy said. “I think that’s really what we talk about what this drug could potentially do if approved, is slowing of cognitive decline equals more time because it’s at the earliest stages.”

Once the FDA approves this treatment, it could go into different clinics. However, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) policy is set to block access to this treatment. This current policy would prevent thousands from accessing treatment.

If approved, this would be the second FDA-Approved drug for Alzheimer’s. These new results also encourage clinics and families to learn about the warning signs.

“The desire for communities to understand what are the warning signs,” Murphy said. “Who should I go to? Where should I go for? Diagnosis is even more of an urgent need in our communities across the commonwealth.”

The FDA is scheduled to decide on approval on January 6th, 2023.