STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Paul Takac will be holding several clinics in Centre County to help those who are eligible apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and people with disabilities aged 18 and older.

The current income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, while half of Social Security income is excluded. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may also file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in the claim year and meet all other eligibility criteria.

The current maximum standard rebate is $650.

The clinics will be held throughout May on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, May 3: Schlow Centre Region Library, Community Room (211 S Allen St., State College) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 18: Howard United Methodist Church (144 Main St., Howard) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23: Snow Shoe Township Building (268 Old Side Road, Clarence) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31: Centre Region Active Adult Center (2901 E College Ave. Suite #990, State College), from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To file for a rebate during the clinic, applicants should bring proof of all income from 2022, including Social Security Income, documentation of benefits from pensions and annuities, and all other miscellaneous forms of income received in 2022.

Homeowners must bring proof of all 2022 property tax bills. Renters must submit the PA Rent Certificate, along with the total 2022 rent paid.

“We’re reaching out to every corner of the 82nd District to help everyone who is eligible get cash rebates to help offset some of the cost of property taxes and rents,” Takac said. “The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is a terrific program, especially for so many of our seniors, and we want to get as many folks to apply from across the district as possible.”

You can also apply online.