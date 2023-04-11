CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At Junior Coal, legislatures got an exclusive tour of the grounds and were given a re-mining and reclamation project proposal.

Coal mining in the Moshannon Valley has been the backbone of American progress for more than 100 years coal fueled the Industrial Revolution, was critical in achieving victory in two World Wars, and provided electricity to our nation.

Families settled in the area and built their lives around extracting precious coal from the ground. They mined deep tunnels into the mountains. They dug holes. They opened up pits.

Today, the residents of the Moshannon Valley live with the effects of this American success story.

Old mines have discharged polluted water into creeks and rivers. Piles of coal refuse scar the landscape. Abandoned mining pits create environmental hazards that negatively impact the quality of life.

The government has used tax dollars to treat water. Contractors have been hired to push old pits closed. The Ground has been graded. Trees have been planted. All the easy things have been done. But the land and water remain polluted.

“We’ve talked about rare earth minerals, critical minerals that we need for manufacturing,” Congressman Glenn Thompson said. “But we talk about abandoned mine reclamation, which is so important. You know, we’ve been collecting money on every kind of coal since 1977 to do reclamation of abandoned mines. It’s an interesting site. It is just that and so much more that’s going on here.”

Junior Coal announced that its proposal for a cleanup of the mining area. Junior Coal would re-mine and reclaim two large tracts of its own land along the Moshannon Creek and Trout Run in Centre and Clearfield Counties.

The two projects will be called the Little Pit Operation and the Big Pit Operation. The little pit will consist of 1,700 acres in Rush Township, Centre County that connects the Sandy Ride mining operation with the Lindsey mining operation. The big pit will be approximately 3,000 acres in Decatur and Woodwar Townships, Clearfield County and Rush Township, connecting Vought mining operation with the Whiteside #1 mining operation.

There are many benefits with doing this project, according to Junior Coal. There is an opportunity to take advantage of a strong coal market, modern mining and coal-processing methods, and contiguous property owners to clean up land and water. It would also help to create job opportunities and the ability to explore rare earth deposits for renewable energy materials.

According to Junior Coal, the biggest would be improving local economy and quality of life.

“I’d be like an economic revitalization,” Representative Dallas Kephart said. ” Benefit from the environment getting cleaned up over time with this, we have a lot of potential here with coal mining and rare earth minerals, and that’s a hopeful project we have in the future that would also be good for national security reasons.”

“It’s actually an important part of our economy,” Thompson said. “They’re trainloads of this. This coal being mined is being mined in a way that’s quite frankly, good as good stewards. You know, with modern technology and all these coal cars are going out of here and they’re going to manufacture steel in other countries.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thompson also mentioned how doing this could help to bring fish into the Moshannon Creek and many other wildlife species to make the area prosper.

“There is ability and there is the opportunity to restore life here, life to the land and life to the water,” Thompson said.

If the project were to be approved it would be take long time to complete but several legislatures are willing wait in the hopes that it would benefit the community in the long run.