ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Prospect Pool may have just opened for the season, but it will be closed Tuesday for maintenance.

The pool will be closed on Tuesday, June 6 due to some maintenance issues. The city said they are sorry for the inconvenience and are working to correct the issue.

You can stay up to date with all the latest information by visiting the website www.prospectpoolaltoona.com

The pool is also available for parties, family gatherings, and picnics. Information about the pool including hours, pricing, donation opportunities, employment, and policies and security on the new Prospect Pool website.