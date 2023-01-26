ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department (APD) is looking to hire some new faces to the force.

APD has a couple of openings to fill and Sft. Matt Plummer said they anticipate more hiring this year as officers retire.

Applications will open on Monday, January 30, and will be accepted until March 3.

They said the physical agility test will take place March 11.

The department stated that this will give them a fresh civil service list that they can draw from as positions open over the next two years.

The 66-officer department is also offering a first-time-ever $1,200 sign-on bonus, the department touted. Officers also don’t have to live in the city and the department will send new hires to the police academy, they said.