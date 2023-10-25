STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A protest for Gaza was held at the Allen Street Gates at the border of Penn State’s campus Wednesday night.

The protest was advertised around campus on flyers and was planned by five different student organizations, including the Palestinian Feminist Collective. It comes just two weeks since their last protest at the Allen Street Gates to show support for Palestine.

“Last time we protested, we had 1,100 Palestinians killed by Israel,” Organizer Ayah Rub said. “Today we have over 7,000 Palestinian innocents killed by Israel. And we have 103 Palestinians killed by Israel in occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

Several of the protestors covered their faces and wore sunglasses. Rub says that this is necessary for them to organize.

“Even speaking about Palestine gets you doxed immediately,” Rub said. “People will start to fire you, people will start getting after you. You would start getting harassed, bullied and everything. People can’t even speak against what is happening.”

Across the street from the protest, Penn State student Benjamin Himmel and his friends parked a U-Haul truck. They covered the truck with flyers showing the faces of individuals who have been kidnapped by Hamas since the attacks.

“They range from a few months old, to over 85 years old,” Himmel said. “Some of them are children, sons, daughters, mothers and fathers. Some of them survived the holocaust. Some of them have special needs. These people are being held in barbaric conditions and need to be released immediately.”

Himmel says that their demonstration was not a counter-protest and that they wish no ill will toward the protestors.

“This isn’t about us and them, this is about us and the terrorists,” Himmel said. “Hamas is Isis. Their tactics are Isis like, they are as barbaric as Isis. We want these hostages free and that is all we want.”