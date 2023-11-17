JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Protestors gathered in Johnstown Friday afternoon sharing their frustrations to end the Israeli siege on Gaza.

The group is concerned United States government money is being sent to the Middle East for war and one of the main messages they were chanting was healthcare, not warfare.

One volunteer, Nijmie Dzurinko said broken communities need money to rebuild and help those in the community.

“Johnstown is one of the poorest towns in Pennsylvania,” Dzurinko said. “It’s the poorest town of its size in the entire state. We have a direct stake in what happens with our money and that money could be invested here.”

The rally was sponsored by the group Put People First PA. As part of their mission, they shared that residents around the state and country are saying “no” to billions of our tax dollars going to Israel that could be spent providing healthcare and other needs to the 140 million poor and low-income people in the USA, including those in Johnstown and the Central-Appalachia region.

The group also said they want a peaceful resolution that ensures the safety of all poor and working people, an end to the occupation and the right of return for all refugees.