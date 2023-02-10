STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) is starting a conversation surrounding racial diversity amongst high school football coaches.

The PSFCA’s Diversity Coaches Association was created to embody all underrepresented groups, specifically women and Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) engaging in football in Pennsylvania.

The group, made up of coaches from across the state, met on Friday in State College. Panelists discussed the need and the importance for players of all backgrounds to feel represented in leadership.

“Any time you put any positive role model in front of young men or young women that they can relate to and give them those core values, teach them those life lessons, I think it’s a win-win,” Steelton-Highspire Football Team coach Andrew Erby said.

In addition to Erby, other committee members include Joseph C. Headen Sr., Matt Ortega, Andrew Moore and Devon Johnson.

The association members say they plan to hold more discussions on this topic with coaches across the state in the future. You can learn more about the organization here.