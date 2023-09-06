PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they made more than 500 arrests and responded to more than 650 crashes during the Labor Day weekend, 200 of which happened in Central Pennsylvania.

Troopers arrested 514 people, down one from 2022 during the four-day Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1-4) for DUI, according to their release. One hundred of those arrested were in our area, spread across 17 counties. Additionally, state police responded to 571 crashes that killed 10 people and injured 220 others. One hundred and five of those crashes happened in Central Pennsylvania.

Of those crashes, state police said 61 of them were alcohol-related, which is up from 45 from 2022.

Below are local statistics based on Troop A, Troop C, and Troop G.

TROOP GROUP CRASHES FATAL KILLED KILLED BELTED INJURED ALCOHOL ALCOHOL FATAL TROOP A (Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland) 52 1 1 0 12 4 0 TROOP C (Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, McKean) 22 0 0 0 8 3 0 TROOP G (Bedford Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton, Juniata) 31 0 0 0 5 2 0 Labor Day Crash Details for Troop A, C and G

TROOP GROUP DUI SPEED CHILD SEAT SEATBELT SEATBELT WARNINGS OTHER CITATIONS SELF INIT CRIMINAL ARRESTS TROOP A (Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland) 40 536 2 43 197 975 43 TROOP C (Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, McKean) 30 762 2 57 85 1,222 29 TROOP G (Bedford Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton, Juniata) 30 1,329 15 60 91 839 14 Labor Day Enforcement Details for Troop A, C and G

A full list of crash and enforcement statistics are available below from PSP and are compared to their 2022 numbers.

YEAR DUI ARRESTS SPEEDING CITATIONS CHILD SEAT CITATIONS SEAT BELT CITATIONS OTHER CITATIONS 2023 514 9,110 233 864 17,339 2022 515 8,105 177 799 13,815 Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

YEAR TOTAL CRASHES FATAL CRASHES PEOPLE KILLED PEOPLE INJURED SEAT BELT CITATIONS OTHER CITATIONS 2023 671 8 10 220 61 2 2022 648 6 6 180 45 4 Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics

These statistics are specifically incidents investigated by state police and not local law enforcement. For additional information, visit PSP’s website.