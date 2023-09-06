PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they made more than 500 arrests and responded to more than 650 crashes during the Labor Day weekend, 200 of which happened in Central Pennsylvania.

Troopers arrested 514 people, down one from 2022 during the four-day Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1-4) for DUI, according to their release. One hundred of those arrested were in our area, spread across 17 counties. Additionally, state police responded to 571 crashes that killed 10 people and injured 220 others. One hundred and five of those crashes happened in Central Pennsylvania.

Of those crashes, state police said 61 of them were alcohol-related, which is up from 45 from 2022.

Below are local statistics based on Troop A, Troop C, and Troop G.

TROOP GROUPCRASHESFATALKILLEDKILLED BELTEDINJUREDALCOHOLALCOHOL FATAL
TROOP A (Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland)521101240
TROOP C (Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, McKean)22000830
TROOP G (Bedford Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton, Juniata)31000520
Labor Day Crash Details for Troop A, C and G
TROOP GROUPDUISPEEDCHILD SEATSEATBELTSEATBELT WARNINGSOTHER CITATIONSSELF INIT CRIMINAL ARRESTS
TROOP A (Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland)4053624319797543
TROOP C (Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, McKean)30762257851,22229
TROOP G (Bedford Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton, Juniata)301,32915609183914
Labor Day Enforcement Details for Troop A, C and G

A full list of crash and enforcement statistics are available below from PSP and are compared to their 2022 numbers.

YEARDUI ARRESTSSPEEDING CITATIONSCHILD SEAT CITATIONSSEAT BELT CITATIONSOTHER CITATIONS
20235149,11023386417,339
20225158,10517779913,815
Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
YEARTOTAL CRASHESFATAL CRASHESPEOPLE KILLEDPEOPLE INJUREDSEAT BELT CITATIONSOTHER CITATIONS
2023671810220612
202264866180454
Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics

These statistics are specifically incidents investigated by state police and not local law enforcement. For additional information, visit PSP’s website.