PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they made more than 500 arrests and responded to more than 650 crashes during the Labor Day weekend, 200 of which happened in Central Pennsylvania.
Troopers arrested 514 people, down one from 2022 during the four-day Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1-4) for DUI, according to their release. One hundred of those arrested were in our area, spread across 17 counties. Additionally, state police responded to 571 crashes that killed 10 people and injured 220 others. One hundred and five of those crashes happened in Central Pennsylvania.
Of those crashes, state police said 61 of them were alcohol-related, which is up from 45 from 2022.
Below are local statistics based on Troop A, Troop C, and Troop G.
|TROOP GROUP
|CRASHES
|FATAL
|KILLED
|KILLED BELTED
|INJURED
|ALCOHOL
|ALCOHOL FATAL
|TROOP A (Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland)
|52
|1
|1
|0
|12
|4
|0
|TROOP C (Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, McKean)
|22
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3
|0
|TROOP G (Bedford Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton, Juniata)
|31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|TROOP GROUP
|DUI
|SPEED
|CHILD SEAT
|SEATBELT
|SEATBELT WARNINGS
|OTHER CITATIONS
|SELF INIT CRIMINAL ARRESTS
|TROOP A (Cambria, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland)
|40
|536
|2
|43
|197
|975
|43
|TROOP C (Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion, Forest, McKean)
|30
|762
|2
|57
|85
|1,222
|29
|TROOP G (Bedford Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton, Juniata)
|30
|1,329
|15
|60
|91
|839
|14
A full list of crash and enforcement statistics are available below from PSP and are compared to their 2022 numbers.
|YEAR
|DUI ARRESTS
|SPEEDING CITATIONS
|CHILD SEAT CITATIONS
|SEAT BELT CITATIONS
|OTHER CITATIONS
|2023
|514
|9,110
|233
|864
|17,339
|2022
|515
|8,105
|177
|799
|13,815
|YEAR
|TOTAL CRASHES
|FATAL CRASHES
|PEOPLE KILLED
|PEOPLE INJURED
|SEAT BELT CITATIONS
|OTHER CITATIONS
|2023
|671
|8
|10
|220
|61
|2
|2022
|648
|6
|6
|180
|45
|4
These statistics are specifically incidents investigated by state police and not local law enforcement. For additional information, visit PSP’s website.