SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennslyvania State Police (PSP) is investigating after more than $22,000 was stolen from a Springs woman’s bank account.

On Aug. 16, state police out of Somerset County responded to an Elk Lick Township home for the report of theft and fraud.

Troopers determined that an unidentified man entered the First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union in Cumberland, Maryland, and impersonated the victim’s husband to obtain multiple checks and withdrew cash, totaling $22,110.

The victim told police that she got a text about the money transfers and then called the bank to report fraud.

On Aug. 17, Maryland State Police arrested a male suspect, along with an accomplice, while they were allegedly attempting a similar theft at a different First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union.

This incident is still under investigation by multiple agencies. The suspects names were not released by state police.

State police are advising Pennsylvanians and those in surrounding states of similar fashion thefts. The public is encouraged to be vigilant to safeguard their personal and financial information and are asked to contact local police and their financial institutions if fraud or theft is suspected.