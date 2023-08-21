BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County woman is behind bars with bail denied after firing a gun at family members and at the State Troopers who were called to her home.

Melissa Lynn Suder, 53 (Bedford County Prison)

Court documents show that Melissa Lynn Suder, 53, of Bedford, is facing 75 charges, including 11 for attempted homicide and attempted murder of law enforcement after a domestic incident on the evening of Friday, Aug. 18.

State troopers were called to a home on Narrow Lane just before 7 p.m. According to the criminal complaint it was reported to 911 that Suder had gotten a gun from her vehicle and began to shoot at people and into the house, forcing the person that called to run into the woods behind the house for safety.

The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called in and Suder allegedly gave them an obscene gesture before getting the handgun and firing four shots at the SERT members. According to the complaint, they were able to take Suder into custody before interviewing the people in the home at the State Police barracks.

Through the interviews, troopers were told that Suder was drinking and got into an argument with one of the people in the home and threatened to stab them with a fork and shoot and kill everyone, the complaint shows.

According to multiple accounts to police, Suder left the house with a “Mike’s Hard Lemonade” and got a handgun from her vehicle. They claimed Suder loaded the gun and “cocked” it and fired shots into the house and at a car of someone who was trying to leave.

Troopers noted that no one was injured during the incident.

Suder is now facing a slew of charges including attempted homicide, attempted murder of law enforcement, 10 felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault – attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and other related charges.

Bail was denied and Suder was placed in Bedford County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30, at 9 a.m.