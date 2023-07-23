BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman in Blair County called state police over an alleged scam involving a local district attorney.

State police reported that a woman in Martinsburg was called by an unknown person on July 19. That person allegedly claimed to be the Bedford County District Attorney.

The woman claimed the DA impersonator advised them they had to “remove themselves” from Bedford County or else they’d be put in Bedford County Jail for the rest of their lives. There was no word if they tried to get money and/or gift cards from the woman.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

Residents are reminded that officials such as police, district attorneys, sheriffs, etc… will never call to demand any sort of payment with threats of being jailed.

Residents should never buy gift cards to give someone the numbers in exchange for bail, court fees, or anything else associated with law enforcement business.

If you are called by law enforcement and feel uncertain about the conversation, you should end the call and call back the law enforcement agency. If the call was legitimate, they will connect you with who you need.

These tips also apply to someone calling and claiming to be your bank.

If you feel you’ve been a victim of a phone scam, you’re encouraged to reach out to your local police to report it.