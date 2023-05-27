CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man is behind bars after state police said he admitted to killing a missing Altoona man.

Austin Kline – Cambria County Prison

Austin Kline, 22, is charged with homicide after he told police he killed a 55-year-old Altoona man.

The unnamed victim was reported missing on May 25 by his son. Police continued to investigate which led them to a home along Lake Street in South Fork. Once there, they found the Altoona man dead and that’s when Kline confessed, according to state police.

As of this writing, charges against Kline have yet to be filed. However, he was taken into custody and remains in the Cambria County Prison.