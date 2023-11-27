CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mingoville man is behind bars after a fight broke out that sent one to the hospital in Centre County.

Anthony Bruno – Centre County Prison

Just after midnight on Nov. 25, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a fight at a home along the 100 block of Elderberry Lane in Huston Township.

When troopers arrived they found a man bleeding heavily from his face, according to the police report. He told troopers that a woman and her boyfriend, later identified as Anthony Bruno, 36, were in a verbal argument and things got too loud.

The male victim told Bruno to leave the residence, which he did and went to a residence along the 100 Block of Quarry Lane, along with his girlfriend.

According to the affidavit, the man walked over to check on the woman and he told police he heard her say that Bruno kicked her in the stomach. At this point, the man and another woman entered that residence and attempted to stop the altercation between Bruno and his girlfriend.

Bruno allegedly smacked the other woman in the face which led to the man wrestling Bruno to the ground. While on the ground, Bruno allegedly tried to gouge the man’s eyes out. The man and two others were able to finally get Bruno down and eventually pushed him out the front door, locking him out of the residence.

While speaking with troopers, one of the women said a window, a front door handle and porch lights were all damaged during the altercation.

The man was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center by EMS due to his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers found Bruno hiding behind a shed and he was taken into custody. He told police that he did attempt to gouge the man’s eyes out, according to the criminal complaint.

Bruno is in the Centre County Jail with bail denied, citing community safety, according to court documents. He’s been charged with felony aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.