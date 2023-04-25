UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)–A man is accused of attacking emergency service personnel and a trooper in a parking lot while drunk during Penn State’s annual Blue-White game.

According to state police out of Rockview, 20-year-old Thomas Wycoski, of Luzerne County, was trying to fight people while he was intoxicated in the Beaver Stadium parking lot on April 15, during the annual game that draws thousands of alumni and Nittany Lion fans.

An emergency medical worker was hit by Wycoski when they tried to administer care to him. A trooper was also punched in the head twice when trying to arrest Wycoski, the criminal complaint reads.

State police said that two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) in a medical utility transport vehicle were informed that Wycoksi was trying to punch people in the general area parking lot.

When the medical personnel made contact with Wycsoki, he tried to punch them and ended up striking one of them in the arm, troopers said. The personnel identified who they were, but he just looked at them with a blank stare.

A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper and an officer from Penn State University Police had to take Wycoski into custody. During, Wycoski resisted and managed to cause $1,311.96 worth of damage to a blue Dodge Ram truck, according to the complaint.

Wycoksi faces multiple charges including felony counts of aggravated assault attempt to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. He was also charged with three summary counts, two of harassment and one of disorderly conduct.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.