CENTRE COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ)– A man and his son were able to steal thousands of dollars of scratch off tickets from the Pennsylvania Lottery by creating fake bar codes from their phones, according to state police.

Eslam Hamouda, 52, of Pennsylvania Furnace, and his son, who was 17 at the time, were able to steal $65,000 worth of scratch-off tickets from kiosks at stores in Blair and Centre counties in December, according to the charges filed by state police at Rockview. They also got an additional $40,000 from the winning tickets.

A search warrant was executed at their home in February and on Hamouda’s Rav-4. Over 500 Pa. Lottery draw game tickets, five vouchers, two shopping cart receipts, $615 in scratched tickets and $2,900 worth of unscratched tickets along with $69,691 in cash were found, according to the criminal complaint.

Hamouda’s son’s phone was also taken and on it were conversations between the two about bar codes, tickets and winnings, troopers noted in the complaint. A barcode generator they allegedly used to make fake Pa. Lottery coupons was also found.

During a week in December the Pa. Lottery did a promotion where they distributed 1,243 coupons with unique barcodes to VIP members. Troopers said after the redemption period, lottery officials saw that over 2,300 coupons were redeemed and that more than 1,900 of them were in Centre and Blair counties.

The two went to nearly 30 different stores such as Sheetz, Rite-Aid, Rutters, Walmart, Wegmans, GIANT and CVS to redeem the coupons, the complaint notes. State police were able to get surveillance video from the stores which showed Hamouda and his son at multiple Pa. Lottery Kiosks, and his vehicle.

A Sheetz Loss Prevention agent told troopers in January that the pair went to 15 different stores and would stand at lottery kiosks, sometimes for almost an hour, scanning their phones to get credits or money to buy the tickets, state police said. They would then either redeem the winning tickets they got, print out a voucher or leave.

Hamouda faces felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery, criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.

Hamouda is out on unsecured bail set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

It’s currently unknown if the son will be facing charges.