HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Mill Creek woman is facing charges after state police say she neglected her dog nearly to death.

Nicole Eaton, 35, is facing multiple charges after police were notified about her dog being “severely emaciated.”

On April 15, police visited a home along the 600 block of Main Street in Mapleton Borough for a report of a black dog being bone thin, starving and living in its own fecal matter and waste, according to the criminal complaint.

The dog had sores on its feet, was suffering from hair loss, and had severe weight loss to the point its bones were protruding through its skin, police noted in the complaint. Troopers took the dog straight to the Huntingdon County Humane Society so it could get proper care.

On April 28, police interviewed a doctor at the Centre Animal Hospital who evaluated Eaton’s dog. Police were informed that the dog had severe sores that were from a long duration of neglect, according to the affidavit. The doctor told troopers the dog could have died due to the level of neglect. The doctor also mentioned the dog is “not out of the woods yet” as its white and red blood cells are still dropping.

Eaton was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, along with multiple neglects of animal misdemeanors.

She is currently out after posting 10% of $25,000 bail. Her preliminary is scheduled for May 17.