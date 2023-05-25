HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Huntingdon County are investigating a theft by deception after “Johnny Depp” scammed over $40,000 in gift cards from a woman.

PSP spoke with the victim, a 67-year-old woman, on May 4 just before 11 a.m. Troopers said the woman was scammed out of approximately $41,470 in gift card transactions by a person posing as actor Johnny Depp.

Details surrounding the theft are limited, as state police continue to investigate.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) continues to advise Americans to be on alert for gift card scams. When someone asks or tells you to pay them with a gift card, that’s a sign of a scam, according to the FTC.

Scammers might also tell you different stories, through text, phone call or social media to try and scam you. Below are examples, according to the FTC.

The caller says it’s urgent. They say you have to pay right away or something terrible will happen. They want to scare or pressure you into acting quickly, so you don’t have time to think or talk to someone you trust. Don’t pay. It’s a scam.

The caller usually tells you which gift card to buy. They might say to put money on an eBay, Google Play, Target, or iTunes gift card. They might send you to a specific store — often Walmart, Target, CVS, or Walgreens. Sometimes they tell you to buy cards at several stores, so cashiers won’t get suspicious. And the caller might stay on the phone with you while you go to the store and load money onto the card. If this happens to you, stop. It’s a scam. The caller asks you for the gift card number and PIN. The card number and PIN on the back of the card let the scammer get the money you loaded onto the card. Don’t give them those numbers. It’s a scam. You’ll lose your money, and you won’t be able to get it back.

For more information regarding gift card scams, visit the FTC’s website.