INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police is preparing for homecoming at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Homecoming weekend kicks off Friday, Oct. 6 and will run through Sunday, Oct. 8. and State Troopers want the public to know they will also be in attendance.

“We want everyone to have a good time. But please know that our troopers will be present, they will be highly visible, and they will be enforcing all applicable state laws,” Lieutenant Richard Quinn, Station Commander, Troop A, Indiana said.

As in years past, PSP Troop A will be supported by members of the Tactical Mounted Section and Canine Unit, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and additional Department resources.

Throughout the weekend, officers will be patrolling neighborhoods and highways in an effort to investigate all observed and reported criminal activity and traffic violations that they say could negatively affect the quality of life in the Indiana Community, including DUIs and public drunkenness.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use these resources and to call 911 to report suspicious activities.