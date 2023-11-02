SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate has died at SCI Somerset and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are now investigating.

Ken Hollibaugh, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Somerset said inmate Brian McClaskey, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 1. Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded and began providing life-saving measures until EMS arrived, however, McClaskey was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m.

State police were notified and will be conducting an investigation. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the cause of death.

McClaskey was serving a 10-to-20-year sentence for burglary from Montgomery County and had been in SCI Somerset since September 2018.