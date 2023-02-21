CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who state police said tried to break into a home by using his vehicle to ram the door has been locked up.

According to state police out of Rockview, Kaine Darby, 24, of Lock Haven, is accused of trying to drive his 2007 black Hummer multiple times through the front door of a home along Liberty Street Saturday, Feb. 18, morning.

Kaine Darby mug, via Centre County Prison

Troopers wrote in the charges filed that they got a call about Darby driving his vehicle into the home to try and get in, after 4 a.m. After arriving, troopers saw that the front room was pushed in, the door was broken and the front yard was destroyed. The house sustained more than $5,000 worth of damage, troopers said.

While speaking to the residents, state police learned that after Darby rammed his Hummer into the home, he tried to kick the door in while it was being held shut. After he couldn’t get in, Kane then rammed his SUV into the home multiple times before leaving.

The homeowners said to state police that they recognized who Darby was by his voice. Troopers noted in the complaint that Darby did live at the home before he left sometime in 2022 and was told he was not allowed back.

Later in the morning, state police found Darby in his Hummer at the Flying J Travel Center gas station in Mill Hall. Darby’s vehicle had damage that was “consistent with the damage at the residence,” the complaint reads. State police also determined that Darby was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Darby faces felony charges of aggravated assault attempt to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, burglary, along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and DUI.

Darby is lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $140,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.