PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed following an accident in Centre County involving a garbage truck, according to state police.

Troopers said a man was on the back of a garbage truck belonging to Newman Hill, Inc. when it hit a tree as it was backing up. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A helicopter was also dispatched.

Police said the accident happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. along North Main Street in Port Matilda. It is unknown if anyone else was injured at this time.