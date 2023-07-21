CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Philipsburg parents were arrested after police said they crashed their SUV and ran from the scene leaving behind their child in the back seat.

Court dockets show that the mother of the child, Jennifer Smith, 28, was driving on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township just after 1 a.m. July 16 with her child and the child’s father, Ryan Smith, 31. Troopers said that they reached 75 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone and Smith was still pulling away from them.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith lost control on Old Erie Pike and got stuck in a ditch. When the trooper got to the SUV, only a child was inside sitting in an unsecured booster seat. They also noted they heard people in the woods at that time.

Troopers said that the child told them the mother was driving and when they stopped in the ditch, both their parents ran into the woods.

It was noted by troopers that they also found a small bag of suspected drugs in the center console where the child could get to.

Both parents are being charged with endangering the welfare of their child and leaving a child unattended, a summary offense. Jennifer Smith, however, also faces a slew of traffic violations as the driver of the SUV.

The Smiths were both placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $75,000 each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 26.