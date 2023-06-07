HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia duo is behind bars after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they allegedly possessed and sold drugs to a confidential informant (CI) multiple times.

Dahmir Bostic, 27, and Tyreek Willis, 32, are both facing a slew of drug-related charges after state police conducted a six-month-long undercover investigation.

Troopers began investigating Willis on July 21, 2022, after a CI said they could purchase an ounce of methamphetamine from a male known as “R” or “Reek” for $500. A controlled purchase was set up in the Burger King parking lot, according to court documents. The CI who met with Willis told police he had an “R” tattooed on his face. Following the alleged buy, police searched the CI and took the methamphetamine as evidence.

State police noted in the criminal complaint that two more controlled buys of meth were allegedly done between the CI and Willis from Sept. 30, 2022, and Oct. 10, 2022. During these meetings, troopers used recording devices that recorded both audio and video of the transactions.

During the second buy, the CI allegedly paid Willis $350 for another ounce of methamphetamine, police noted in the complaint. During the third buy, Willis allegedly sold the CI two ounces of methamphetamine for $700.

On Jan. 24, troopers planned to take Willis into custody as he had three NCIC active warrants. A CI arranged to meet Willis at the Giant Grocery Store in the Lake Raystown Shopping Center to pay him for a drug debt that was owed, according to the affidavit.

Willis, along with Bostic arrived at the location where troopers attempted to arrest Willis. The two however fled and lead troopers on an approximately 12-mile chase, which eventually lead to the two being arrested, according to court documents.

Inside the seized vehicle police found three cell phones, suspected marijuana and several white pills, according to the criminal complaint. Troopers were able to tie the phones to both men and their recent locations.

Following the arrest, officers received permission to search a vacation rental in Mifflin County from the owner where Willis and Bostic were believed to have been staying.

At the home, police found additional drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl along with other things that pointed to the two staying in the home, according to the affidavit.

Bostic and Willis are both in Huntingdon County Prison after both being unable to post bail.

Bostic bail is set at $200,000 and he’s facing three felony manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver drugs along with three drug-related misdemeanors.

Willis’s bail is set at $300,000 and he’s facing five felonies including manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to deliver drugs, criminal use of communication faculty, along with eight drug-related misdemeanors.