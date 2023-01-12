SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks.

Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time he was working for them, they found that he had altered the manufacturer’s certificate of the vehicle he was ordering for the company.

Documents also show that he asked the company to put down deposits for vehicles, but the funds were deposited into another account.

Croyle-Rummel was terminated by the company and asked to hand in his company car, phone and computer. According to documents, once those objects were turned in, the company found that he was telling customers that he was ordering trucks/tractors for them and that they each required a deposit. Croyle-Rummel then asked the customer to deposit the funds into one of three accounts. One of the accounts belonged to himself and the others belonged to Matthew Weaver, 31, and Ashley Yourich, 32 both of Somerset County.

The company confirmed to officers that each of Croyle-Rummels customers never received the truck/tractors they had put down deposits for and the company also said the funds never made it to the company accounts.

Croyle-Rummel received three transactions from customers. According to police, the deposits in his account totaled $26,000.

Yourich received 12 transaction from customers. The funds that were deposited in her account totaled $50,400.

Lastly, Weaver had three transactions wired into his account according to documents. The funds totaled $14,435.

The funds deposited into the three accounts totaled $90,875. The three are facing multiple felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, corrupt organization, criminal use of a communication facility and more.