CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home.

The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in the criminal complaint.

In an interview, the girl said she tried to tell him was able to describe and point out what Harvey’s “private” was, according to state police.

She reportedly said that she used to go to Harvey’s house, but she “can’t go anymore because of what he did to her.” When asked what that was, she replied that he sexually assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint.

During the interview with police, the girl said she contacted a relative to pick her up after the incident and Harvey then threw things in the residence when he found out. The relative was interviewed and told police that the girl said, “Harvey was smoking off a spoon,” before they arrived.

The relative reported that they had to force their way into the home to get her, and then they took the child to the hospital after complaining of a sore throat, state police noted in the complaint.

Harvey faces felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Harvey is out of jail after he posted seven percent of his $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4