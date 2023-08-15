JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Sunny Day Camp is set for the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this September.

The event, designed to give those with special needs a better understanding of law enforcement, will happen Tuesday, Sept. 5. at the fairgrounds — 1514 Route 28N, Brookville.

The first-ever camp happened Aug. 6, 2016, in Chester County and was so successful that the program has expanded across the Commonwealth.

What to know:

— Applicants must be a Special Olympic participant or an adult/child with special needs or disability.

— There’s no age limit or fee.

— This specific camp is only open to those living in Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Northern Indiana Counties.

— The camp is limited to the first 85 applicants.

— Participants must be accompanied by only one family member, guardian, or caregiver.

— Those interested are asked to register by Aug. 25.

— Registration that morning, Sept. 5, will begin at 8:30 a.m. with programs starting at 9;30 a.m.

— Participants will receive complimentary lunch at noon.

— The day will end with a graduation ceremony.

Those interested in attending are asked to register online at sunnydaycamp.org or to contact Trooper Norbert at 814-590-4561 or vnorbert@pa.gov or Trooper Chewning at 717-678-5266 or rchewning@pa.gov.