CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Rockview are investigating after a 14-year-old boy allegedly brought weapons onto school property.

PSP said that just after 7:30 a.m. on April 4, they responded to a call of weapons being found on school property at Bald Eagle High School. Troopers say they found two knives on the student and were taken as evidence.

Details surrounding the investigation are limited as state police continue to investigate.