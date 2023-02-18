ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Ridgway are alerting residents of a scam going on involving Comcast/Xfinity.

PSP said residents would receive calls asking them to switch their service to Comcast/Xfinity. However, they’d ask them to purchase gift cards as payment. Troopers remind Elk County residents that legitimate companies, like Comcast/Xfinity, would not ask them to purchase gift cards for payment.

They also added that Comcast/Xfinity services are not currently available in Elk County.