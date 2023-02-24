CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman in Centre County has been jailed after leaving an elderly relative in “horrible” condition to the point that it was thought she would die, according to state police.

Loretta Stokes-McClusick, 53, of Snow Shoe is accused of extremely neglecting her elderly relative after she canceled Centre Home Health services and became the primary caregiver. The family member was also left with injuries that hospital staff said needed amputation, or it was thought that she would die, state police at Rockview wrote in a criminal complaint.

Loretta Stokes-McClusick mugshot, via Centre County Prison

Some of the injuries the woman had when she was admitted to Mount Nittany Medical Center included wounds so deep you could see bone, maggots crawling out of holes on her body, and a doctor said her blood pressure was the lowest they have ever seen in a person, police wrote in the complaint.

Her condition was described by Centre County First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw to be “horrific” but he added that she was “incredibly resilient.”

“As recounted in the police criminal complaint, the most appropriate term for the condition of the victim was ‘horrific,” McGraw said in a statement to WTAJ. “The victim proved to be incredibly resilient, however, and, thanks to excellent care at Mount Nittany Medical Center, survived despite her extremely dire condition upon admission to the emergency room. “

Troopers were called to Mount Nittany Medical Center in May 2022 for an 84-year-old woman that had “serious bodily injuries requiring priority care due to risks of death or amputation,” police wrote in the complaint.

After talking to hospital staff, police wrote that troopers learned of her injuries. She also had a temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit, her weight “substantially diminished” from what it was during a prior admission, and it looked as if she wasn’t moved in days.

The relative said to nurses that when asking for food, “they” would get mad at her, police noted in the complaint.

Troopers learned that the woman was being cared for by Stokes-McClusick at her home in Snow Shoe Township after interviewing witnesses.

While state police were at the home interviewing Stokes-McClusick, they saw that it was in deplorable condition, police wrote. There was urine, few medical supplies and garbage throughout the home.

Stokes-McClusick had her mom discharged from home healthcare services because she claimed it wasn’t needed. Police wrote that they were told by Centre Home Health employees that Stokes-McClusick would cancel appointments for various reasons.

The employees told Stokes-McClusick that her family member could also get different treatments for free at cost, but she still chose to discharge her mom, the complaint reads.

Stokes-McClusick faces a felony charge of neglect of a care-dependent person. However, she could be facing additional charges as she’s being investigated for financial exploitation, McGraw confirmed.

Stokes-McClusick is lodged in Centre County Prison with bail set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.