UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State All-Sports Museum is getting state-wide recognition.

The museum’s current special exhibit called “I Am a Penn Stater: Nittany Lions in World War II” is one of eight 2023 institutional awards of merit winners being recognized by PA Museums.

“PA Museums’ annual awards are meant to inspire the museum field and impress visitors to museums,” Executive Director Rusty Baker said. “Pennsylvania’s museums and historical organizations are star performers and we are proud to recognize the great work being done throughout the Commonwealth.”

The exhibit shows the contributions of Nittany Lion varsity lettermen and Women’s Recreation Association athletes in World War II.

The award will be given to the Penn State All-Sports Museum at PA Museums’ annual conference in Hershey.

“It’s a recognition of the extraordinary history that Penn State has,” Interim Director and Programming & Education Coordinator Louis Lazarow said. “It’s something that points out the kind of job that we’re doing to kind of job that we’re doing to tell our athlete’s stories into the larger world.”

This is the All-Sports Museum’s second award of merit from PA Museums after being first recognized in 2019 for the special exhibit “Field to Front: Nittany Lions at War, 1917-1919.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Lazarow said the exhibit will run through June 1, 2025. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.