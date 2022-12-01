UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Abuse and mistreatment continue to affect children nationwide, with these early-life stressors associated with long-term mental and behavioral problems.

The Center For Safe and Healthy Children at Penn State University is looking to change that, by promoting healing and prevention of trauma at a young age.

“It is a place where families who have been impacted by child abuse and neglect can come,” Director Jennie Noll said.

Supported by The College of Health and Human Development at the university, the center is focused on research surrounding early-life trauma.

“Our mission for this new center is to really engage the promise of safe and healthy environments for all children,” Noll said.

Through a $7,700,000 grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the center is primed to become the first Center for Excellence in the field of child maltreatment.

“We translate research into policy-relevant messaging that decision-makers can use to implore a larger public investment into prevention and treatment,” Noll said.

Data from the CDC shows that one in four girls and one in 13 boys experience sexual abuse before they reach the age of 18.

The center created a prevention program to address and it teaches parents skills to protect their kids from potential sexual exploitation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It’s how to create that safe environment, not just for their kids, but for all kids in their community,” Noll said. “We’re able to make referrals in their own communities about needs that they may have.”