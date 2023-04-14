STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State football players will be pushing for more funding for local firefighters during a fundraiser at a State College fueling station.

At the Nittany MinitMart headquarters at 1540 Martin St. in State College on Friday, April 14, Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs will be joining former NFL player and Nittany Lion LaVar Arrington during the Fuel the Cause fundraiser. Sports broadcaster Brian Tripp will also be there.

The fundraiser helps raise money for local fire companies. From April to May for every gallon of gas sold Nittany MinitMart will donate a penny, along with donations from vendors and sales from the merchandise.

Nittany MinitMart has been participating in the fundraiser for four years and even raised almost $118,000 last year.

Pennsylvania Skill will also match each penny donated by Nittany MinitMart.

Nittany MinitMart operates convenience stories and gas stations in 11 counties.