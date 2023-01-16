CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Students at Penn State University are among the hundreds in the nation participating in community service projects today in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Assembling care packages and writing letters to be sent to soldiers, decorating bookmarks and making fleece blankets for children facing illnesses were just a few of the ways they’re giving back.

There were also a number of performances this morning. From a choir, to step-dancing and a motivational speech by the black caucus in honor of different aspects of king’s life.

“I’m excited. I’m empowered. The students just being here their energy I’m feeding off of that so just feels good to be here to support them as we relive the legacy of Dr. King,” Yana Harris, Program Coordinator for Service and Leadership, Student Leadership and Involvement.

The day kicks off a week of commemoration, with events planned over the next several days, including a march for peace on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

It’s open for anyone to participate in. If you’re interested the march starts at the cultural center and will end at the MLK plaza for pop-up performances with the borough.