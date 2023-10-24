CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Interim VP for Information Technology was placed on leave after being accused of strangling his wife.

According to police, they were called to the home of Keith Brautigam on Sunday, Oct. 22, for a domestic dispute. After arriving, Patton Township Police said they found Brautigam sitting on the front steps of the home.

Through the investigation, Brautigam’s wife claimed they were in a heated argument when it got physical and he placed his hands around her neck. She said she tried to scream, but couldn’t, nor could she breathe, the criminal complaint shows. Police noted that there was redness and bruising around her neck.

Brautigam allegedly told police that he lost physical control of his body and he may have strangled her.

Penn State told WTAJ that they’re aware of the “serious charges” and that Brautigam was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Brautigam was named interim VP back in June.